Desmond's two homers power Rockies past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Ian Desmond started making up for lost time Wednesday night at Petco Park.

After missing the first 25 games with a fracture in his left hand, Desmond hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Colorado Rockies to an 11-3 rout of San Diego, snapping the Padres' three-game winning streak.

"I'm just trying to join the club," Desmond said after going 3-for-5 in his third game of the season.

"These guys hit here. You don't want to be the outlier. This is a really good offense. I believe in myself. To expect two home runs, maybe not. But to expect a good, competitive performance, yeah, I expect that every single night."

Desmond, who rejoined the Rockies on Sunday without a rehab assignment, is off to a 5-for-14 start.

"He told me, 'Buddy, why would you want me to play in a minor league game when I can play in a big league game?'" Rockies manager Bud Black said. "And it made sense, right?"

Desmond led a 14-hit attack in support of rookie right-hander Antonio Senzatela, who held the Padres to three runs on six hits over six innings.

Desmond capped a four-run Rockies first against Padres starter Jered Weaver with a two-run homer covering 352 feet, into the left-field stands. His second homer was a 375-foot solo shot, also off Weaver, to open the fifth.

Desmond had plenty of support. DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado each drove in two runs for the Rockies.

Senzatela, who was named the National League Rookie of the Month for April earlier Wednesday, improved to 4-1. Only two of the runs he allowed were earned, although he served up a solo homer to Erick Aybar. Senzatela also had his first major league hit Wednesday, a second-inning single.

Weaver continued his struggles for the Padres, although he didn't get much help from his defense Wednesday night. Half the 10 runs he allowed in four-plus innings were unearned as the Padres made three errors plus several other defensive lapses.

But Weaver, who signed this season after 11 years with the Los Angeles Angels, has allowed 12 homers in 32 2/3 innings and has a 5.51 ERA.

The Rockies jumped on Weaver for four hits in the first five hitters. Charlie Blackmon opened the game with the first of his two doubles and scored on LeMahieu's single when Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe threw to the wrong base. Arenado followed with a RBI double, and Desmond homered after Weaver struck out Carlos Gonzalez.

"I think we had a pretty good idea what to expect from Weaver after facing him in Denver," Black said of Weaver, who allowed two runs on three hits over six innings against the Rockies on April 11 at Coors Field. "We knew the velocities. We waited for him to get some balls up."

Colorado added three unearned runs in the fourth on an error and a mental lapse by first baseman Wil Myers.

"I have not been very good at first base this year," said Myers, who failed to get an out on a ball bunted his way in the fourth then had a grounder go through his legs for an error. "I've been playing below-average first base."

"We did not play defense tonight," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Sloppy. We did not defend the field."

Weaver allowed a career-high 10 runs, eclipsing his previous high of seven.

"That was one of those games where you wish you could hit the reset button," Weaver said. "The location wasn't there again. I need to be more effective with the inside strike."

NOTES: The Rockies placed C Tony Wolters on the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday and recalled C Ryan Hanigan from Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies also activated LHP Mike Dunn from the 10-day disabled list (back spasms) and optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque. ... The Rockies garnered two National League awards for April as closer Greg Holland was named the National League Reliever of the Month and RHP Antonio Senzatela was named Rookie of the Month. ... The Padres four end-of-game relievers -- LHPs Jose Torres, Brad Hand and Ryan Buchter and RHP closer Brandon Maurer -- have a collective 0.83 ERA over 11 games since April 21.