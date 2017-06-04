Rockies snap Padres' win streak behind Desmond slam

SAN DIEGO -- The Colorado Rockies throttled former teammate Jhoulys Chacin on Saturday to end the Padres' five-game winning streak.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Chacin and Ian Desmond later hit a grand slam off left-handed reliever Jose Torres as the Rockies rode a 13-hit attack to a 10-1 victory.

But afterward, the player most discussed in the Rockies' clubhouse was Tyler Chatwood, who was 0-2 against the Padres the first two times he faced them this season while giving up nine runs on 11 hits and seven walks in 10 2/3 innings.

Chatwood, on Saturday, limited the Padres to one run -- a fifth-inning homer by Austin Hedges -- on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in eight innings. For good measure, the right-hander was 2-for-4 with the bat with a double and two runs scored.

"It felt really good," said Chatwood, who is 5-7 on the season and 5-2 lifetime against the Padres. "I felt like I was in control the entire game. It nice to get through eight, it was nice that they let me go out there again.

"I worked on some stuff between starts and it paid off. I was able to stay under control the entire game."

Rockies manager Bud Black was impressed.

"I thought Tyler's mannerisms and body language exuded confidence today," Black said. "It showed up in his pitching. He did what he needed to do. But where this guy can get to is much higher than where he is now.

"He's missed time with two Tommy John surgeries. His seasons have been interrupted. In this day and age, we critically evaluate each and every outing."

Said Padres manager Andy Green: "Chatwood was 95 to 97 today with a good cutter and curve."

Chatwood certainly didn't lack for support.

The Rockies scored four runs (three earned) off Chacin, who entered the game with the best home earned run average in the National League and the second-best mark in the majors at 0.67. Then they scored six runs in two innings against a Padres bullpen that had allowed only one run in the previous 20 2/3 innings.

The first run scored by the Rockies was unearned. With one out in the fourth, Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte dropped Carlos Gonzalez's pop fly in short right for an error. Gonzalez advanced to second on a ground out to third and scored on Gerardo Parra's two-out single.

But the next three runs allowed by Chacin were definitely earned and started with Chatwood's one-out double in the fifth over the head of Padres center fielder Franchy Cordero.

After Chacin struck out Blackmon for the second out in the inning, DJ LeMahieu lined a single inside the first-base bag with Chatwood scoring just ahead of the throw to the plate by right fielder Hunter Renfroe.

Arenado immediately followed by driving a 1-and-1 slider from Chacin 431 feet deep into the upper deck in left to make it 4-0. The home run was Arenado's 14th of the season, tying Mark Reynolds for the Rockies' team lead.

"When you hang a slider to one of the best hitters in the league, you are going to pay for it," Chacin said.

"Nolan is swinging better, seeing the ball better and contributing," Black said.

Chacin gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts as his home ERA climbed to 1.36, which is still the lowest in the National League.

The Rockies then blew the game open against the Padres' bullpen.

Blackmon and LeMahieu opened the seventh with back-to-back singles off Miguel Diaz. With one out, Torres walked Gonzalez to load the bases for Desmond. The first baseman drove the first pitch from Torres 384 feet into the seats in left. It was the third grand slam of Desmond's career and his third homer of the season -- with all three of his 2017 homers coming at Petco Park.

LeMahieu finished with three hits, three runs scored and a RBI. Blackmon had two hits and two runs scored. Parra had two of the Rockies 13 hits and reached base four times.

NOTES: RHP Jeff Hoffman has been called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace LHP Tyler Anderson (3-5, 5.85) as the starter in Sunday's series finale. Hoffman, 24, is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in eight starts in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Anderson has inflammation in his left knee and could be placed on the 10-day disabled list . . . RHP German Marquez had a sore right thumb Saturday after being hit in the pitching hand by a sharp comebacker Friday night. He is expected to make his next start . . . Rockies C Ryan Hanigan is nursing a sore ankle but is expected to be ready to play by Sunday . . . Rehabbing Padres LF Alex Dickerson (back) has made two straight starts as a designated hitter in extended spring training.