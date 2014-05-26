Preview: Rockies at Phillies

The Colorado Rockies are coming off a shutout loss while the host Philadelphia Phillies look to rebound from being no-hit when the teams open a three-game series on Monday. Josh Beckett of the Los Angeles Dodgers tossed the no-hitter against Philadelphia on Sunday and it marked the second time in three games that the Phillies were blanked by the Dodgers. Colorado struggled against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran and two relievers and has lost seven of its last 11 games.

Philadelphia has been shut out an alarming seven times already this season despite a roster of high-paid veteran hitters. The no-hitter was the first thrown against the Phillies since Bob Forsch of the St. Louis Cardinals tossed one in 1978. “I have no clue,” outfielder Marlon Byrd told reporters of the offensive issues that include six shutouts in the last 18 games. “We keep coming (to the ballpark) every single day trying to figure it out. When it doesn’t happen, we try to come out the next day and figure it out. We’re not getting there.”

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-5, 4.53)

Chacin missed the first five weeks of the season and is winless in four starts since returning from a shoulder injury. He lost to the San Francisco Giants in his last turn when he gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Chacin is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against Philadelphia.

Kendrick is winless in 16 starts since defeating the Chicago Cubs last Aug. 6. He was touched up for six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings while falling to the Miami Marlins in his last turn. Kendrick is 3-3 with a 5.43 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado has scored just nine runs over its last six road games, going 1-5 during the stretch.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard was hitless in 11 at-bats in the series against the Dodgers and is 2-for-30 with 13 strikeouts over the last nine games.

3. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki is 6-for-17 against Kendrick and pronounced himself fine for Monday’s game despite leaving Sunday’s loss to Atlanta with ankle soreness.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Phillies 6