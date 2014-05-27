Preview: Rockies at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies had a strong response to being no-hit and look to build on an unusual offensive outburst when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the second contest of their three-game series. Philadelphia crushed Colorado 9-0 on Monday - one day after it was shut down by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Josh Beckett - for its 19th victory over the Rockies in 23 home meetings since the start of 2008 as Ryan Howard broke out of a 2-for-30 slump with five RBIs and a two-run homer among his three hits. “You can have a bad day yesterday, but the next day is a fresh start,” Howard told reporters after the Phillies scored more than eight runs for only the fourth time in 2014.

Colorado continues to be a different team on the road as it lost for the eighth time in its last 10 games away from home and has dropped eight of 12 overall. The Rockies, who lead the major leagues in runs scored at five per game, average 3.6 on the road and scored nine while going 1-6 in their last seven away contests while being shut out in their last two. Colorado’s Jorge De La Rosa looks to win his sixth straight decision as he opposes Cole Hamels, who has recorded three straight quality starts after beginning the season slowly.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (5-3, 3.91 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cole Hamels (1-2, 4.30)

De La Rosa did not allow a hit against San Francisco in his last outing, which was cut short after three innings because of a rain delay, and has yielded only one in his last two starts. The 33-year-old Mexican, who took a no-hitter into the seventh frame of his previous turn - a 3-1 victory over San Diego on May 16, has recorded a 1.85 ERA in his last six outings. De La Rosa is 1-4 with a 6.42 ERA in eight games against Phillies, with the victory coming in their last meeting on Aug. 20.

Hamels yielded three runs and six hits while striking out six in seven innings and was not tagged with the loss in a 4-3 setback at Miami on Thursday. The 30-year-old San Diego native is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA in his last three turns after going 0-2, 7.02 in his first three starts. Colorado’s active roster is batting .193 against Hamels, who is 3-2 with a 4.30 ERA in seven starts versus the Rockies - 2-0, 1.96 in three turns at home, with Troy Tulowitzki and Michael Cuddyer a combined 1-for-20.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies, who average 6.8 runs at home, are 11-32 against the Phillies since the start of 2008 and haven’t won a series in Philadelphia since 2005.

2. Howard was hitless in 17 straight at-bats before his RBI single in the fourth inning Monday started the scoring.

3. Tulowitzki, who leads the majors in hitting at .378, is batting .521 at home and .264 on the road and is 9-for-13 against the Phillies this season.

