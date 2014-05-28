Preview: Rockies at Phillies

The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday will try to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since 2005 when they meet the Phillies in the finale of a three-game series. Colorado won 6-2 Tuesday for its fifth victory in its last 24 games at Citizens Bank Park - and third in its last 11 road contests. Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario, who is 6-for-31 since returning from the disabled list because of a viral infection, snapped an 0-for-15 slide with a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh.

Colorado will also try to win consecutive road games in the same series for only the second time this season. Philadelphia, which is 32-12 against Colorado since the start of 2008, has lost five of its last seven games and is 2-3 on its 11-game homestand. Colorado’s Jordan Lyles continues his strong season as he rebounded from his worst outing of 2014 with another solid start and opposes Roberto Hernandez, who pitched well but lost in his return to the rotation after a stint in the bullpen.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.45 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-2, 3.83)

Lyles received a no-decision Friday, allowing two runs and striking out six in six innings of Colorado’s 3-2 loss at Atlanta, after yielding six runs, five hits and six walks in 3 1/3 frames of an 8-5 loss to San Diego on May 17. “I just didn’t walk everybody in the lineup, I guess,” the 23-year-old Florence, S.C., native told the Denver Post. “I put that last game behind me a day or so later.” Lyles defeated Philadelphia 3-1 on April 19 when he allowed an unearned run and five hits in seven innings.

Hernandez allowed two runs, seven hits and walked four in 6 1/3 innings of a 2-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday - his first start in two weeks. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native received a no-decision in the Phillies’ 10-9 victory at Colorado on April 20 when he was roughed up for six run and nine hits in four innings. Justin Morneau (10-for-33, three homers, 11 RBIs, six walks) and Michael Cuddyer (11-for-46, nine strikeouts) have the most experience against Hernandez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia CF Ben Revere on Tuesday hit his first career home run in his 1,466th at-bat.

2. Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez left Tuesday’s game in the middle of the second inning after fouling a ball off his right calf and is listed as day-to-day with a contusion.

3. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard did not start Tuesday and hit into a double play as a pinch hitter in the eighth despite recording three hits and five RBIs in Monday’s 9-0 victory.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Rockies 2