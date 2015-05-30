Preview: Rockies at Phillies

Troy Tulowitzki appears to be done with a lengthy slump and the Colorado Rockies are on a bit of a roll. The Rockies look to keep alive their best stretch since opening 7-2 when they continue a three-game series at the slumping Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

Tulowitzki, who entered Friday hitting .224 with no homers this month, slugged a pair of solo shots and went 4-for-4 overall against Phillies ace Cole Hamels to back a stellar outing by Chad Bettis in Friday’s 4-1 triumph. It was the fifth win in six games for the Rockies and gave them a 12-13 road record one year after they went 21-60 away from home. Tulowitzki is hitting .367 with six homers and 10 RBIs in just 17 games at Citizens Bank Park and has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 contests against the Phillies, who have lost five in a row. They will try to get back in the win column behind the resurgent Aaron Harang, who has recorded nine quality starts in 10 outings overall.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-2, 6.51 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Harang (4-4, 1.93)

De La Rosa was scratched Tuesday in Cincinnati due to a cut finger on his left hand, his last start coming May 21 against the Phillies at home. He gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings in that one, the third time in six starts this year in which he has failed to get through five frames. De La Rosa has yielded three runs in 12 1/3 innings over the course of two road starts in 2015.

Harang has had four starts with at least six innings pitched and no earned runs allowed, including May 19 at Colorado. He followed that up with a tough loss at Washington, yielding two runs in six frames of a 4-1 setback. The 37-year-old, who owns a 4.20 ERA in 15 career starts against the Rockies, entered Friday ranked sixth in the National League in ERA and seventh in WHIP (1.026).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez is 6-for-16 with a home run and seven walks against Harang.

2. Phillies starters have a 3.11 ERA in 23 home games.

3. Rockies OF prospect David Dahl, who is with Double-A New Britain, underwent surgery to repair his spleen following a collision in the outfield Thursday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Rockies 4