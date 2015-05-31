Preview: Rockies at Phillies

After using Citizens Bank Park as a launching pad against the Philadelphia Phillies’ top two pitchers in the first two games of their series, the Colorado Rockies look to flex their muscles yet again Sunday as they eye their third road sweep of the season. The Rockies, who won their first six contests away from Coors Field this year before dropping 10 of the next 11 on the road, appear to have found their groove once again outside of Colorado by winning four of their last five road games.

Colorado took two of three in Cincinnati to begin a six-game road trip earlier this week and has thrived on the long ball since arriving in Philadelphia. The Rockies clubbed three home runs in Friday’s 4-1 victory before doing the same en route to Saturday’s 5-2 win. The Phillies (19-32), who have already guaranteed themselves their first series loss at home to Colorado since 2004, matched their longest losing streak of the season on Saturday and tumbled to a season-worst 13 games under .500. The lowest-scoring team in the majors has done little to shake that dubious distinction, scoring one run or fewer three times and a total of 11 runs during the six-game slide.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.10 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-4, 5.33)

After having his last outing cut short by a sprained toe, Lyles will try to end a five-start winless streak. The South Carolina native, who was tagged for six runs (five earned) in four-plus frames on May 23, has posted a 6.50 ERA in May and has lost four straight decisions. One of those setbacks was his previous start at home against the Phillies on May 18 in which Lyles was charged with four runs over six innings.

Williams recorded his first quality start since April 26 on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over six frames in a no-decision against the New York Mets. The 33-year-old journeyman has enjoyed significantly more success in five tries at home this season (3-1, 3.45 ERA) than in five turns on the road (0-3, 7.46). Williams took the loss at Colorado in his previous start on May 21, giving up five runs in as many innings to drop to 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA all-time versus the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B/LF Ben Paulsen, who has homered in each of the first two games of the series, is batting .359 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 12 games since his recall on May 19.

2. Philadelphia needs one more victory against Colorado to become the second team outside the National League West to reach 100 wins against the Rockies.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo shot in Saturday’s win and is batting .458 with four homers and 12 RBIs over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Phillies 3