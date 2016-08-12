Preview: Rockies at Phillies

After surviving yet another collapse by their bullpen, the Colorado Rockies look to remain relevant in the National League wild-card race when they open a three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Rockies blew a lead in the eighth inning or later for the fourth straight game Thursday before rallying for five runs in the ninth and a 12-9 victory at Texas.

Colorado rookie left fielder David Dahl tied a major-league record (Chuck Aleno, 1941) by hitting safely in 17 straight games to open his career. Dahl owns the second-longest active hitting streak in the majors, behind teammate Carlos Gonzalez, who extended his to 18 games by delivering a tiebreaking pinch-hit, three-run double in Thursday's victory. While the Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak, Philadelphia is in the midst of 12 straight games against NL West opponents as it kicks off a nine-game homestand. Phillies right-hander Jake Thompson will make his second career start against Colorado's Jon Gray, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (8-5, 4.26 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jake Thompson (0-1, 12.46)

Gray's impressive three-start winning streak ended with a thud when he was hammered by Miami for eight runs on 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old Gray had surrendered only two runs over during the winning streak and allowed a combined combined four runs and 21 hits over 32 1/3 innings in his previous five starts. He is 3-4 in 10 starts away from home, but is holding the opposition to a .221 batting average.

Thompson will try to erase the memory of a forgettable major-league debut, when he was tagged for six runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss at San Diego. Part of the blockbuster deal involving Cole Hamels at last year's trade deadline, the 22-year-old Thompson compiled an 11-5 record at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. He was overpowering in his last 11 starts in the minors, pitching to a microscopic 1.21 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds could be headed for the disabled list after aggravating a hamate bone injury in his left wrist.

2. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis, who has homered in back-to-back games, is 2-for-3 against Gray.

3. Gonzalez, who has been hobbled by an ankle injury, is not expected to be in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Phillies 3