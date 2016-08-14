Preview: Rockies at Phillies

The Colorado Rockies have been dominant away from home with Tyler Chatwood on the mound this season, a trend they hope to keep intact in the finale of a three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The Rockies will be looking to avert a three-game sweep and halt a slide that has seen them lose six of their last seven contests.

Colorado has won eight of nine road games started by Chatwood, who is 6-0 with a dazzling 1.30 ERA away from Coors Field. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who has been hobbled by ankle injury, went 2-for-5 in his return to the lineup to extend his hitting streak to 19 games -- the longest active string in the majors. Maikel Franco halted a nine-game homerless drought with a three-run blast for Philadelphia, which has amassed 22 runs during its three-game winning streak. The Phillies recalled lefty Adam Morgan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his first start since serving up three homers in an 11-2 loss at Colorado on July 7.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (10-7, 3.58 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-7, 6.65)

Although he did not factor in the decision, Chatwood is coming off a stellar outing versus Texas, recording a season-high eight strikeouts while permitting two runs over 6 2/3 innings. More importantly, he did not issue a base on balls after surrendering 15 walks in his previous three turns. Chatwood fell to 2-1 against the Phillies after giving up four runs in five innings in a 10-3 setback on July 10.

An injury to Zach Eflin opened the door for the return of Morgan, who was demoted to the minors after losing seven consecutive decisions. An inability to keep the ball in the park has burned the 26-year-old Morgan, who has yielded 14 homers in his last nine appearances (seven starts). The cozy confines of Citizens Bank Park has not agreed with Morgan, who is 0-5 with a 6.88 ERA in seven home appearances (six starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon is riding an eight-game hitting streak while 2B DJ LeMahieu has hit safely in five in a row.

2. Phillies 3B Cesar Hernandez has reached base in 20 straight games.

3. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is hitless in nine at-bats in the series and 1-for-14 in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Phillies 3