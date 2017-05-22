The Colorado Rockies have not lost a series in nearly a month and the Philadelphia Phillies have not won one during that the same time frame. The National League-leading Rockies will be looking to keep that streak intact when they wrap up a 10-game road trip with the first of four contests against the skidding Phillies on Monday night.

Colorado rebounded from blowing a five-run lead Saturday by capturing the rubber match at Cincinnati to improve to 28-17 overall - the best start in franchise history - and 15-7 away from home. DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a homer on Sunday for the Rockies, who own a 6-0-1 mark in their last seven series. Philadelphia fell to 4-17 in its last 21 games after a 1-0 defeat at Pittsburgh, despite one of its starters pitching six innings for the first time since May 6. The Phillies have dropped seven straight series for the first time since 2006 but hope to take advantage of a favorable schedule featuring 10 of the next 13 at Citizens Bank Park.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (0-4, 4.53)

Hoffman, one of the key components acquired in the trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto 2015, is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his second start of the year. The ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft, Hoffman earned the win against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 11 while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball. He was 0-4 with a 4.88 ERA in 2016.

While he remains in search of his first victory of the season, Eickhoff is coming off a much-needed confidence booster - striking out eight and permitting two earned runs over six innings at Texas. The 26-year-old was hit hard in his previous three turns, giving up 14 runs and 22 hits over 15 innings. Eickhoff has split two career decisions against Colorado, yielding 11 runs in 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-34 over his last nine games.

2. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

3. Rockies closer Greg Holland has converted all 19 save opportunities.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Phillies 5