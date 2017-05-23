Preview: Rockies at Phillies

While the Colorado Rockies continue to build upon the best start in franchise history, the reeling Philadelphia Phillies are mired in their worst start through 42 games in 17 years. The National League-leading Rockies, who have won a major league-high 16 games away from home, visit the Phillies on Tuesday in the second of a four-game set.

Colorado center fielder and leadoff batter Charlie Blackmon is 17-for-39 over his past nine games, including multiple hits in seven of them after he collected a pair and three RBIs in the series opener. One night after clubbing his 200th career homer with the Rockies, Carlos Gonzalez had three hits and is 15-for-42 over the last 11 games. Philadelphia is in a total free fall, losing 18 of 22 since ripping off a six-game winning from April 20-27. The Nos. 5-8 spots in the lineup combined to go 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in Monday's 8-1 loss for an offense that has produced one run and six hits in the past two games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH German Márquez (2-2, 4.34 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.25)

Marquez has been pounded for 13 runs in his two losses but yielded only one run combined in his three other starts - that coming in a five-inning win at Minnesota last time out. The 22-year-old Venezuelan was dominant in his previous turn, blanking the Chicago Cubs on three hits while striking out eight over eight innings. He's permitted two homers, both coming in the same game.

Eflin will be attempting to bounce back from his worst start of the year, getting pounded for seven runs on 11 hits over four innings in a loss at Texas. That halted a string of four consecutive quality starts for the 23-year-old Florida native, who allowed nine runs in that span of four no-decisions. Eflin won at Colorado 10 months ago by tossing six innings of two-run ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. After going 14 games with one homer, Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has four in the past eight games.

2. Phillies LF Aaron Altherr is batting .385 in 14 games at home.

3. Rockies SS Alexi Amarista is 8-for-15 over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Phillies 3