Rockies 6, Phillies 2: Wilin Rosario broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Jorge De La Rosa won his sixth straight decision as Colorado recorded a rare victory in Philadelphia.

Drew Stubbs had two hits and an RBI while Troy Tulowitzki and Brandon Barnes also drove in runs for the Rockies, who won for the only the fifth time in their last 24 games at Citizens Bank Park. De La Rosa (6-3) yielded one run and six hits in six innings as Colorado won for only the third time in its last 11 road contests.

Ben Revere hit his first career homer, Darin Ruf also went deep and Carlos Ruiz had two hits for the Phillies, who fell to 32-12 against the Rockies since the start of 2008 in losing for the fifth time in their last seven games. Cole Hamels (1-3) yielded four runs and three hits in seven innings and lost to Colorado for the first time in four home starts (2-1).

The Rockies snapped a 23-inning scoreless streak in the third when Stubbs singled, stole second, advanced to third on DJ LeMahieu’s single and scored on Tulowitzki’s line-drive sacrifice fly to right. Philadelphia tied it when Ruf belted an 0-1 pitch out to left in the fourth - the first run allowed by De La Rosa in 16 innings.

Corey Dickerson and Michael Cuddyer drew one-out walks in the seventh and after Justin Morneau flew out, Rosario halted an 0-for-15 slide by belting the next offering the opposite way out to right. Revere homered in the bottom half, but the Rockies responded when Stubbs and Barnes drove in runs in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Phillies loaded the bases with none out in the third before Revere bounced into a fielder’s choice, Jimmy Rollins lined out softly to first and Chase Utley flew out to the warning track in left. ... Rockies LF Carlos Gonzalez left the game in the middle of the second inning after fouling a ball off his right calf and is listed as day-to-day with a contusion. ... Colorado hasn’t won a series in Philadelphia since 2005. ... The game was delayed 1 hour, 22 minutes at the start because of rain.