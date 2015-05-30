Rockies 5, Phillies 2

PHILADELPHIA -- The Colorado Rockies continued their power surge with three home runs Saturday en route to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

In back-to-back wins in Philadelphia, the Rockies have hit six homers, accounting for all but two of their nine runs.

Meanwhile, the Phillies can barely hit any, collecting just one home run in their last six games.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado, catcher Michael McKenry and first baseman Ben Paulsen hit solo home runs to help the Rockies (21-26) win for the sixth time in their last seven games. The Phillies (19-32) have lost six straight.

With scheduled starter Jorge De La Rosa scratched because of a cut on his middle finger, Rockies right-hander Eddie Butler (3-5) worked six innings of one-run ball to pick up his first win since April 24. Butler came into the game with a career 5.19 ERA.

Closer John Axford pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his ninth save.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Harang (4-5) delivered his 10th quality start, tying him for most in the major leagues, but received little run support. The 37-year-old, who entered Saturday with a 1.36 ERA since May 4, allowed two runs in six innings and struck out seven.

However, the Phillies scratched out just two runs, giving them four in their last three games, and the six-game skid matches their worst of the season.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when second baseman Chase Utley singled and was driven in by first baseman Ryan Howard’s double.

But that advantage didn’t last long.

In the top of the second, Arenado and McKenry delivered home runs to left field to put the Rockies ahead 2-1. Both homers came on 2-2 counts and matched the number of earned runs that Harang had allowed in his first 30 2/3 innings pitched at home.

Paulsen joined the home run party in the top of the seventh by smacking one off the facing off the right field upper deck before pinch-hitter Rafael Ynoa stretched Colorado’s lead to 4-1 with an RBI single.

After Arenado tacked on another run with an RBI single in the next inning, the Phillies threatened in the bottom of the eighth and ninth but stranded four runners to go quietly.

Pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, trimming Philadelphia’s deficit to three, but it couldn’t get any closer.

NOTES: Rockies RHP Rafael Betancourt left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with flu-like symptoms after throwing to two batters. Betancourt allowed a homer and a walk. ... Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched before the game because of a cut on the middle finger of his left hand. It was the second consecutive scratch for De La Rosa because of the cut that he suffered before his May 21 outing. ... Phillies OF Odubel Herrera received the day off. OF Ben Revere moved from right field to center field and OF Jeff Francoeur started in right. ... Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Phillies RHP Jerome Williams (3-4, 5.33 ERA). In his last five starts, Lyles is 0-4 with a 7.43 ERA. Williams has a 3.45 ERA at home this season compared with a 7.46 mark on the road.