Rockies complete sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- For the third straight day, music was blaring in the Colorado Rockies’ locker room.

Times have been good lately for Walt Weiss’ club.

So has the long ball at Citizens Bank Park.

On Sunday, the Rockies kept on slugging en route to a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-1 victory.

“I‘m not paying a whole lot of attention to the standings right now,” Weiss said. “Just trying to win games and that’s what we’re doing.”

After hitting six home runs over the first two games of the series, the Rockies (22-26) clubbed two more Sunday, as third baseman Nolan Arenado and second baseman DJ LeMahieu connected for a pair of two-run shots to help Colorado win for the seventh time in its last eight games.

It was also the Rockies’ first-ever sweep of the Phillies in Philadelphia.

“Historically, this trip’s been tough on us -- very tough,” Weiss said. “To come East and win a couple series, sweep a series, that’s a nice accomplishment considering our history.”

Unlike the Rockies, the Phillies (19-33) can’t find a win or a home run.

Philadelphia has homered just once over its last seven games -- all losses -- marking its longest skid of the season to dip to a season-worst 14 games under .500.

“We weren’t able to do anything on the offensive side of things and are struggling with the bats collectively,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Tough mix. That combination has not been good.”

In the series, the Rockies out-homered the Phillies 8-1 and the long balls accounted for all but two of Colorado’s 13 runs.

Like the Rockies’ hitter-friendly Coors Field, Citizens Bank Park played well to Colorado.

“I think it flies more here than it flies at Coors,” Arenado said. “We put some good swings on the ball and the ball went out, but a lot of the balls that we hit, we hit them pretty good. We hit the ball hard today and that’s all that matters.”

But don’t forget Colorado’s pitching.

Left-hander Chris Rusin (1-0) saved the Rockies on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jordan Lyles, who left after 1 1/3 innings with an aggravation of his sprained left big toe.

“We’re playing better, we’ve been playing better for a couple weeks now,” Weiss said. “We’re putting games away and we’re pitching better -- that’s been the biggest key. Offense is coming around, but the biggest factor is that we’re pitching better.”

Right-hander Brooks Brown then saved Rosin in the bottom of the seventh inning, when he inherited a bases-loaded, no-out jam and struck out catcher Cameron Rupp, pinch-hitter Darin Ruf and right fielder Ben Revere to hold Colorado’s three-run lead.

“Rusin was huge getting us to the point he did and Brooks Brown was big-time,” Weiss said. “Bases loaded and no outs and strikes out three guys in a row. ... He did a hell of a job for us.”

Right-hander Scott Oberg pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams (3-5) couldn’t defuse the Rockies’ power surge, as he surrendered both homers and all four runs in five innings of work, spiking his ERA to 5.49.

“It’s not about trying to be perfect,” Williams said. “It’s about trying to put up zeroes.”

The Phillies’ bats offered little support. The major league’s lowest-scoring offense went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, as Philadelphia has just one hit in its last 28 such situations.

Third baseman Cody Asche led the way with 2-for-4 effort and a run scored.

“Their whole pitching staff this whole series against us, they had our number,” Revere said. “They had a good game plan against us. It was one of those deals where I wish we would face them again because you get ticked off about going down like that.”

It didn’t take long for the Rockies to flex their muscles, as Arenado crushed his 12th home run of the season to deep center field in the top of the first inning to hand Colorado a 2-0 advantage.

In his last seven games, Arenado is 12-for-28 (.429) with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

“He’s always been a good hitter, that’s been his track record,” Weiss said. “So this isn’t surprising what he’s doing, he’s always had that.”

Philadelphia got one back in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by Rupp, but back came the Rockies with another homer, a two-run blast by LeMahieu in the top of the fifth inning.

LeMahieu finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, raising his batting average to .335.

“We’re just playing good ball right now,” Arenado said. “We’re pitching great, we’re driving in runs when we need to and we’ve had a lot of success doing that -- doing the little things and that’s what we’re doing right now and it’s a lot of fun.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles, Sunday’s starter, left after 1 1/3 innings with an aggravation of his sprained left big toe. “I just came in, so it’s hard for me to know if it’s worse, but it’s not very good,” manager Walt Weiss said of Lyles’ injury afterward. Lyles was relieved by LHP Chris Rusin. ... Rockies OF Ben Paulsen left the game in the middle of the fourth inning with a migraine headache. He was replaced by OF Brandon Barnes. ... The Rockies rested SS Troy Tulowitzki, as SS Daniel Descalso started in his place. Tulowitzki entered Sunday hitting .284 with a .302 on-base percentage, four home runs and 20 RBIs. ... Phillies SS Freddy Galvis and C Carlos Ruiz received the day off, as SS Cesar Hernandez and C Cameron Rupp got starts. Galvis came into the game hitting .135 since May 16 with 13 strikeouts. ... The Rockies head home to start a four-game series on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a doubleheader on Tuesday. In order, the probable pitchers are RHP Kyle Kendrick, LHP Jorge De La Rosa, TBD and RHP Chad Bettis. ... The Phillies have a day off Monday before they start a three-game series at home Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. In order, the probable pitchers are RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, LHP Cole Hamels and RHP Aaron Harang.