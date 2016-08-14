Phillies beat Rockies behind Eickhoff

PHILADELPHIA -- Maikel Franco got the Philadelphia Phillies off to a fast start on Saturday night.

He also appeared to pay a price for it, though the Colorado Rockies insisted otherwise.

Franco hit a three-run homer off Rockies starter Tyler Anderson in the first inning as the Phillies beat the Rockies 6-3, then was hit on the knee by the first pitch he saw from Anderson his next time up, in the fourth inning.

Both benches and bullpens emptied. No punches were thrown, but Anderson and manager Walt Weiss were ejected by plate umpire Eric Cooper.

"We don't hit people because they hit home runs," Weiss said. "I don't allow our guys to do it."

Anderson also insisted he wasn't trying to hit Franco. Weiss said his pitcher told Franco as much, and Franco said after the game that Anderson immediately apologized.

"I don't know whether he hit him on purpose or not," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "It kind of looked like it."

Franco wasn't completely certain, either. Asked if he was angry at the moment, he said, "A little bit, Because I wasn't expecting the ball coming. I didn't do anything wrong. I just run the bases (after the homer). At this moment, you get mad a little bit."

Franco's homer, his 21st of the season, helped Jerad Eickhoff (8-12) win his second straight start.

Cesar Hernandez, who has reached base in 20 consecutive games, went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Phillies, who won their third straight game.

Daniel Descalso and Tony Wolters homered for the Rockies, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Colorado, however, failed to take full advantage of 13 hits, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11.

"We didn't get the big hit," Weiss said. "We had some opportunities. We scattered our hits. We didn't get the big one, to put up a big inning."

Eickhoff went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs and 10 hits while striking out three and walking two. He beat San Diego in his previous start.

Jeanmar Gomez, the last of five Philadelphia pitchers, retired Nolan Arenado and David Dahl to end the game, after the Rockies put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth. Gomez has 30 saves.

Anderson (4-4), who saw a personal four-game winning streak come to an end, allowed four runs and two hits in his three innings of work, while striking out two and walking two.

The Phillies put two aboard with two out in the first inning on Hernandez's single and Tommy Joseph's walk. Franco drilled Anderson's first pitch, a changeup, into the seats in center.

"It was a beautiful thing, a beautiful thing for me and for my teammates," Franco said.

The scene was somewhat less so in the fourth, when Anderson plunked Franco. Cooper immediately ejected the Rockies starter, then Weiss.

"The pitcher was ejected for intentionally throwing at the hitter," crew chief Gary Cederstrom told a pool reporter. "Walt was ejected because he didn't accept the pitcher being ejected and he wasn't going to leave without being ejected."

Weiss later said Cooper had "a quick trigger" and added that a warning to both benches might have been more appropriate.

"I understand," Weiss said. "It doesn't look good. But he definitely wasn't trying to hit him. We don't operate that way. ... I think Coop thought he had to take control of the situation right away."

Anderson also thought his ejection was "a little bit" quick.

"Obviously it's a tough situation, because he happened to hit a home run the at-bat before," he said. "Obviously nothing intentional. You hit the guy in the shin. A little quick, but I put (Cooper) in a bad spot, too."

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon was also hit by a pitch from Phillies reliever Luis Garcia in the sixth, and Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez plunked Peter Bourjos in the seventh. Asked if there was any relation between the two, Weiss said "none whatsoever."

Reliever Chris Rusin, who replaced Anderson, surrendered an RBI single to Freddy Galvis later in the fourth to make it 4-0.

Descalso hit a two-run homer off Eickhoff with one out in the sixth, his third of the season, and one out later Wolters added a solo shot, his second. That cut the Philadelphia cushion to 4-3, and marked a continuation of Eickhoff's sixth-inning struggles. His ERA in that inning is 12.71 this season.

"It just comes down to getting that curveball over," he said. "If I'm not throwing that with consistency, (hitters) can just put that in the back of their mind, or eliminate, really."

The Phillies tacked on two runs against Estevez in the seventh, on Aaron Altherr's RBI single and Joseph's sacrifice fly, to go up 6-3.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Zach Eflin, on the disabled list since Aug. 8 because of soreness in both knees, underwent an MRI exam Friday that also revealed a broken foot. Manager Pete Mackanin said it is "unlikely" Eflin will pitch the rest of the season. ... Philadelphia LHP Adam Morgan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday's series finale. ... The three home-run game by Colorado CF Charlie Blackmon on Friday was the 15th in Rockies history, and the first by a leadoff hitter. It was also the seventh time it has happened on the road. ... Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 19 games.