Preview: Rockies at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates try to continue their hot play at home against the Colorado Rockies - the worst road team in the major leagues - on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won for the 10th time in its last 12 home contests with a 4-2 victory on Friday, but received a scare when Starling Marte was hit in the head by an Adam Ottavino fastball in the seventh inning. Marte remained in the game, but left after the eighth and is questionable to play Saturday.

The Pirates are 3 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central - and 2 1/2 out of wild-card position - while Colorado, which is 16-31 on the road, fell to 15-36 in its last 51 games since starting the season 25-20. Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez, who is 4-for-18 in four contests since missing 35 because of a finger injury, struck out a career-high five times Friday to become the first Colorado player to record that dubious feat in a nine-inning game. Pittsburgh’s Charlie Morton has won three consecutive outings at home and opposes Brett Anderson, who makes his second start since breaking his left index finger April 12.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Brett Anderson (0-3, 4.95 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.32)

Anderson yielded six runs - five in the first inning - and 10 hits while walking three in five innings of a 13-5 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. “Not many positives about the outing. ... My stuff was terrible, pretty much,” the 26-year-old Texas native told the Denver Post. “After the first inning, I battled and tried to give us a chance to win. I can only feel good about staying healthy, and just have to put this one behind me and go on to the next one.” Anderson faces Pittsburgh for the first time.

Morton received his second consecutive no-decision after allowing five runs and six hits (two home runs) while striking out six in as many innings of the Pirates’ 6-5 victory at Cincinnati on Saturday. The 30-year-old New Jersey native was far more effective in his previous outing when he permitted one hit in seven shutout innings of a 1-0 loss at St. Louis on July 7. Morton is 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA in four starts against the Rockies while having little trouble with Troy Tulowitzki (1-for-10).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh’s Travis Snider is tied for the major-league lead with 11 pinch hits after his double broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning Friday.

2. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau, who hit .260 in 25 games with Pittsburgh last season after being traded by Minnesota on Aug. 31, did not play Friday because of neck stiffness. He is expected to be in Saturday’s lineup.

3. The Pirates are 12-2-1 all-time in series at PNC Park against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Rockies 2