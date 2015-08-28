Preview: Rockies at Pirates

Left-hander Francisco Liriano looks to run his unbeaten streak to 11 starts when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the opener of a three-game series versus the visiting Colorado Rockies. Liriano has tailed off a bit during August but hasn’t tasted defeat since a 6-0 setback at Washington on June 20.

The Pirates are a season-high 28 games over .500 but remain in pursuit of first-place St. Louis in the National League Central Division. After taking three of four in Miami, Pittsburgh improved to 12-3 over its last 15 games to move four games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card. Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-19 with two homers and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. The Rockies had dropped 12 of 14 before winning the past two games in Atlanta to post their second series victory in the last month.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT (Colorado), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-0, 5.94 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (9-6, 3.23)

Gray has made only four career starts and his last outing he would just as soon forget after getting pounded for seven runs and eight hits in only 1 2/3 innings against the New York Mets. The 23-year-old Oklahoma native pitched well in his previous turn, giving up one run on four hits over five innings versus San Diego. He recorded his best effort in his lone road start, holding the Mets to one run on one hit over six innings.

Liriano has managed to keep his unbeaten string intact despite some less-than-stellar efforts of late, giving up 14 runs and 12 walks over 21 1/3 innings in four starts this month. He picked up the win versus San Francisco last time out, allowing two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings while walking at least three for the third straight turn. He has made four career starts versus Colorado, posting a 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh is 19-4 against NL West opponents this season.

2. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has hit safely in 12 straight games.

3. Pirates RHP Mark Melancon notched his major league-leading 41st save Thursday and needs five to tie the franchise record (Mike Williams, 2002).

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Rockies 3