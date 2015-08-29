Preview: Rockies at Pirates

Sitting 29 games over .500 for the first time since 1972, the Pittsburgh Pirates seek to continue their dominance against National League West Division opponents when they host the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. Pittsburgh improved to 20-4 against the West and moved to 45-20 at home with Friday’s 5-3 victory.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco has thrived at the top of the order for the Pirates, registering multiple hits in nine of his last 17 games. He augmented his latest three-hit game with his eighth and ninth assists of the season, including throwing out the potential go-ahead run at home plate Friday. Carlos Gonzalez continued his second-half home run binge for Colorado in the series opener, swatting his 10th in August and 21st since July 5 to take over the team lead with 31. Pittsburgh’s J.A. Happ looks to win his third straight start when he faces Rockies left-hander Chris Rusin.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies LH Chris Rusin (4-6, 4.97 ERA) vs. Pirates LH J.A. Happ (6-7, 4.21)

Rusin followed the best start of his career with his worst outing of the season, getting rocked by the New York Mets for 11 runs on 12 hits in two-plus innings. He tossed his first shutout in his previous turn, blanking San Diego on five hits to earn his first victory since June 21. Rusin is 1-2 with a 4.19 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates and has struggled against Pedro Alvarez (4-for-8).

A move to the National League has worked wonders for Happ, who has won his last two starts and permitted one run in 17 1/3 innings during the past three. The 32-year-old Happ blanked Miami on four hits over six innings last time out and tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only two hits against Arizona in his previous turn. Happ has made four appearances (three starts) versus the Rockies, logging a 1-0 record and 1.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gonzalez has 37 RBIs in 36 games since the All-Star break.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau, out since mid-May with a concussion and cervical neck strain, began a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A New Britain.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Rockies 3