Preview: Rockies at Pirates

With their offense seemingly back in a groove, the Pittsburgh Pirates continue their 10-game homestand when they host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set. Pittsburgh improved to 4-1 in its last five games by taking three of four from Atlanta, scoring 29 runs in the series.

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco was 9-for-19 with a homer, triple and four doubles in the four-game set against the Braves. Colorado opened its nine-game road trip with a 3-1 victory at St. Louis to stretch its winning streak to five games, but lost the final two to the Cardinals to drop back to .500 on the season. Rookie shortstop Trevor Story finished a triple shy of the cycle with three RBIs Thursday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Gerrit Cole will pitch the series opener for Pittsburgh while Colorado counters with Eddie Buter.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-1, 4.74 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (4-3, 3.05)

Butler has sandwiched a pair of mediocre starts around one solid one, picking up the victory last time out against the New York Mets despite giving up four runs on nine hits over five innings. He pitched superbly at San Francisco in his previous turn, limited the Giants to four hits and striking out a season-high six over six scoreless innings. Butler, who has made one relief appearance versus Pittsburgh, is 3-7 with a 5.18 ERA in 13 road starts.

Cole finally flashed his top-of-the rotation form in his last start against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three hits and matching his season high with seven strikeouts over eight scoreless innings. The 25-year-old Cole also was solid in his previous turn with six innings of two-run ball in a victory at St. Louis. Nolan Arenado is 2-for-5 with a home run off Cole, who has split a pair of decisions while allowing seven runs in 11 1/3 innings versus Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 1B John Jaso was 7-for-14 in the series versus Atlanta.

2. Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was hitless in 12 at-bats in St. Louis and is 2-for-28 in his last eight games.

3. Pirates C Jordy Mercer, riding a five-game hitting streak, is a career .365 hitter against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Rockies 2