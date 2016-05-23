Preview: Rockies at Pirates

The Colorado Rockies look to move back over .500 with a second straight victory when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game series. Sunday’s contest was postponed by rain after one inning and Colorado will try to avoid losing both sets on its six-game road trip while the Pirates attempt to win for the sixth time in eight contests.

A two-out throwing error in the ninth inning by Pittsburgh catcher Francisco Cervelli opened the door for a four-run rally by Colorado in Saturday's 5-1 triumph after the club was held to one run in the series opener. Jordan Lyles gets his first start for the Rockies since April 24 and will oppose Ryan Vogelsong, who has been in the bullpen since mid-April. Nolan Arenado belted his 14th homer in the first game of the series and rookie shortstop Trevor Story has launched 12 blasts for Colorado – both standing among the National League leaders. Pittsburgh's John Jaso has recorded three straight multi-hit performances and is 10-for-19 over his last five contests.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado, Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (1-1, 7.64 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (1-1, 4.12)

Lyles was expected to be a long reliever when he was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, but he will make his fifth start of the season thanks to the rainout. The 25-year-old from South Carolina had one strong outing against Cincinnati but allowed at least five runs in each of the other three. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-16 with a home run versus Lyles, who is 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in six career starts against Pittsburgh.

Vogelsong limited Detroit to one run and four hits over five innings to earn the win in his only other start on April 13 but has made nine relief appearances since. The 38-year-old native of North Carolina gave up three runs and five hits in 1 2/3 frames in his most recent appearance on May 17 against Atlanta. Arenado is 5-for-12 with a pair of homers against Vogelsong, who is 6-4 lifetime with a 4.95 ERA versus the Rockies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer is 11-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez has gone 0-for-16 on the road trip, dropping his season average to .265.

3. The Pirates lead the NL in batting average (.280) while the Rockies rank second (.273).

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Rockies 4