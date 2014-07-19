(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Gregory, second sentence, fourth graph ADDS first reference to Tulowitzki, second sentence, fourth graph)

Pirates 4, Rockies 2: Pinch hitter Travis Snider delivered an RBI double to break a tie in the eighth inning as Pittsburgh picked up where it left off at home coming out of the All-Star break.

Starling Marte recorded two RBIs - one when he was hit in the head with the bases loaded - and Tony Watson (6-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the win as the Pirates improved to 10-2 in their last 12 home games. DJ LeMahieu and Corey Dickerson had RBIs for Colorado, which is a major league-worst 16-31 on the road.

Neil Walker began the Pittsburgh eighth with a single to right against Matt Belisle (2-5) and advanced to third on Gaby Sanchez’s hit to center to set the stage for Snider, whose line drive dropped in front of a diving Carlos Gonzalez in right. Josh Harrison added a sacrifice fly two batters later before Mark Melancon worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by retiring the next three batters - including Gonzalez striking out for the fifth time - to earn his 17th save in 20 opportunities.

The Rockies loaded the bases in each of the first two innings but were fortunate to score once in the second when Dickerson’s potential double-play grounder was bobbled by shortstop Jordy Mercer, who could only get a force at second. The Pirates tied it in the fifth as Gregory Polanco reached on an infield hit with two out and scored on Marte’s grounder down the left-field line that was played into a triple by Dickerson, whose relay to Troy Tulowitzki helped throw out Marte trying to stretch it into a home run.

Colorado went back on top in the sixth when Wilin Rosario reached on third baseman Pedro Alvarez’s throwing error with two out and, after Charlie Culberson singled, LeMahieu dumped an RBI base hit into right. Pittsburgh loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on two singles and an error against Rex Brothers before Adam Ottavino relieved and beaned Marte with an 0-2 fastball, but escaped further damage by retiring Andrew McCutchen and Russell Martin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates’ Francisco Liriano allowed one unearned run and three hits while striking out eight in five innings while the Rockies’ Jorge De La Rosa, who had won his last four starts, yielded one run and four hits in six frames. ... Rockies 1B Justin Morneau, who hit .260 in 25 contests with Pittsburgh last season after being traded by Minnesota on Aug. 31, did not play because of neck stiffness. ... Marte remained in the game after several moments on the ground and an examination from trainer Ben Potenziano, but came out after the eighth.