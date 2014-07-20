Mercer’s double in 11th inning gives Pirates win over Rockies

PITTSBURGH -- Jordy Mercer stepped to the plate in the 11th inning hitless in his four at-bats. Yet the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop was confident the fifth time would be different.

Sure enough, Mercer’s double gave the Pirates a 3-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in a game in which Rockies All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left in the fourth inning with a cramp in his left thigh.

Rockies manager Walt Weiss inadvertently helped Mercer when he intentionally walked third baseman Pedro Alvarez ahead of him with first base open.

“You try to settle yourself down and I think the at-bat before (the intentional walk) kind of put me in a good place,” Mercer said. “I was seeing the ball well but those situations you just kind of slow down. In those situations, everybody is amped up. Take a deep breath, get something to hit and put a good swing on it.”

Second baseman Neil Walker led off the 11th with a single off Chad Bettis (0-2) for his third hit of the game and was bunted to second by pinch hitter Chris Stewart.

After the walk to Alvarez, Mercer lined his double to the wall in left-center field to help the Pirates (51-46) draw within 2 1/2 games of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race.

Mercer has raised his batting average to .250 after he was hitting .199 at the end of May in his first full season as a starter.

“He’s capable of driving in runs, he’s getting more confidence every time he takes the field,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Nights like tonight, when you can end it like that in a walk-off, just add to that.”

The Rockies had runners on first and third in the top of the 11th, but reliever Jared Hughes (5-2) escaped by catching center fielder Charlie Blackmon’s hard liner back through the box then throwing to third base to double up first baseman Charlie Culberson.

“I did not see it,” Hughes said. “I just felt it go into my glove.”

The Rockies are 15-37 in their last 52 games after starting the season 25-20.

“It pretty much found the pitcher’s glove,” Weiss said. “That was a bad break for us.”

Tulowitzki grounded out to shortstop to end the top of the fourth. He slowed up as he was running down the first-base line then hobbled back to the dugout and was replaced by infielder Josh Rutledge to start the bottom of the inning.

Tulowitzki is leading the NL with a .340 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging percentage in 91 games.

“I felt it grab and I felt it enough to where I thought I should come out of the game,” Tulowitzki said. “I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll find out when I wake up in the morning.”

The Pirates opened the scoring when Walker and first baseman Gaby Sanchez led off the fourth inning with back-to-back doubles.

Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez pulled his ninth home run of the season down the right-field line in the seventh inning off Pirates starter Charlie Morton to put the Rockies ahead 2-1. The homer came one night after Gonzalez struck out five times.

Morton gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings while striking out three and walking one. The home run by Gonzalez was just the second Morton has allowed in 57 2/3 innings at PNC Park this season.

Rockies left-hander Brett Anderson was denied his first NL win despite allowing only one run and four hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight. He retired his last 10 batters, including six by strikeout.

Acquired from the Oakland Athletics in an offseason trade, Anderson was making his second start since breaking his left index finger April 12 and spending 81 days on the disabled list.

NOTES: Colorado 1B Justin Morneau missed his second straight game with a stiff neck and is considered day-to-day. ... Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup a night after being hit on the left side of the head by a pitch. He is expected to play Sunday. ... The Rockies activated RHP Eddie Butler from the 15-day disabled list and optioned him to Double-A Tulsa. ... The three-game series concludes Sunday with Colorado LHP Tyler Matzek (1-4, 4.97 ERA) facing Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke (2-1, 2.89).