De La Rosa pitches Rockies past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Wins have been hard to come by for Jorge De La Rosa over the last two months, which is why he was able to savor being able to cool off one of the hottest teams in the major leagues.

Even though the left-hander was hot at home umpire Jeff Nelson when he left the game.

De La Rosa pitched into the seventh inning for just his second win in his last 10 starts before being ejected and rookie first baseman Ben Paulsen hit a two-run triple as the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0 on Sunday.

De La Rosa (8-6) allowed four hits in six-plus innings while striking out seven and walking one. His only other win since July 11 came Aug. 7 against the Nationals at Washington.

“I’ve been pitching pretty well lately but we just haven’t been winning the games I’ve been pitching,” De La Rosa said. “It feels good to have that win next to my name.”

Relievers Scott Oberg, Christian Friedrich, Jairo Diaz and John Axford completed the four-hit shutout.

De La Rosa and manager Walt Weiss were ejected for arguing with Nelson as Weiss went to the mound to remove De La Rosa from the game.

Holding a 5-0 lead, De La Rosa gave up a double to Pirates third baseman Aramis Ramirez to lead off the seventh, then walked catcher Francisco Cervelli. De La Rosa began yelling and gesturing at Nelson following the walk, though he said after the game that he regretted his actions.

“I got crazy there and started screaming at the ump,” De La Rosa said. “He missed a couple of pitches but the umpires are human, too. I can’t react like I did. I can’t be out there screaming out at them.”

Paulsen and center fielder Charlie Blackmon both had two hits for the Rockies (52-76), who won for just the fifth time in 19 games while avoiding being swept in the three-game series.

The Pirates (79-50) had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just fourth time in 18 games.

“Stayed out of the middle of the plate,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of De La Rosa said. “Added and subtracted velocity and spin. It’s what he does and the record’s indicative of it. I’ve seen this guy pitch for years and he challenges your discipline. He didn’t leave a lot of hittable pitches.”

Paulsen’s triple came in the fourth inning off Charlie Morton (8-6) immediately after third baseman Nolan Arenado snapped a scoreless tie with an RBI double. Arenado had gone 1-for-15 in his previous four games.

“I really like the way Ben seems to come up with a lot of clutch hits,” Weiss said. “That’s impressive for a young hitter.”

Paulsen said his success in driving in runs comes from Weiss batting him fifth in the order on a regular basis.

“It’s a good spot to hit in in any lineup, especially in our lineup,” Paulsen said. “You’re going to get a lot of chances to drive in runs.”

A throwing error by Morton in the sixth inning enabled the Rockies to score two runs and extend their lead to 5-0.

Morton allowed five runs -- three earned -- and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer had two of the Pirates’ four hits.

NOTES: Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett had a 71-pitch bullpen session Sunday and is hopeful of returning from the disabled list sometime from Sept. 15-17 when the Pirates play a four-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. Burnett has been on the disabled list since July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. ... Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole will now start Tuesday night at Milwaukee instead of Wednesday night, which puts the 15-game winner in line to pitch Sunday night at St. Louis in the finale of a pivotal three-game series. The Cardinals led the Pirates by 3 1/2 games in the National League Central going into Sunday’s action. ... Rockies SS Jose Reyes was rested in a day game after a night game. It was the fourth time in 30 games that Reyes did not start since being acquired July 28 from Toronto in a trade. ... Rockies LHP Ken Roberts was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia, a day after being designated for assignment. ... Colorado opens a four-game home series against Arizona on Monday night with Rockies RHP Chad Bettis (7-6, 4.61 ERA) pitching against Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (3-10, 3.86 ERA). ... Pittsburgh is off Monday before Cole (15-7, 2.44 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson (10-10, 3.81 ERA) in Tuesday night’s opener of a three-game series.