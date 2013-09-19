Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. It was his fourth straight game with a double and his sixth multi-hit game in the past nine he has played. Blackmon, who has played in 73 games, raised his average to .289 (58-for-201), the highest it has been since he was hitting .375 (3-for-8) on May 15.

3B Nolan Arenado will be out of the lineup for a few days. He has been dealing with a bone bruise on his right thumb and left Monday night’s game after batting once. Arenado, who has plus range and a strong arm, is available to play defense. In his absence, DJ LeMahieu played third base the past two games, and his below average range was in stark contrast to Arenado‘s.

RHP Rafael Betancourt underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., and will sideline Betancourt, 38, for the entire 2014 season.

RHP Roy Oswalt will make his 30th start and 31st career appearance against the Cardinals and is 10-9, 3.19 in those games. He last started against them on Sept. 17, 2011, while with Philadelphia. Opponents are batting .360 against Oswalt this year -- .377 by left-handed hitters in 53 at-bats and .345 by right-handed hitters in 58 at-bats. He went 0-4, 7.64 in four starts through July 7 when he strained his left hamstring and spent two months on the disabled list. Oswalt gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings when he returned Sept. 8 at San Diego in a relief appearance. He started Saturday at Arizona and lost 9-2, giving up seven hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Oswalt has pitched this season in six games, all of which the Rockies have lost.

RF Michael Cuddyer left the game after the sixth with a right forearm bruise, which he sustained making a diving catch on a sinking liner hit by Daniel Descalso to end the sixth. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He hurt his forearm a little bit diving for that ball. His forearm blew up pretty good. I don’t think it’s anything more than a bruise, a contusion they call it clinically.”

C Wilin Rosario is expected to be out of the lineup for a few days. He left Tuesday night’s game after the second inning with a right calf strain. It was the second straight game he had to leave due to his calf. On Monday, he got a cramp in the calf running from first to third in the seventh and left after the eighth when he singled but couldn’t run well enough to think about getting to second on a ball that ordinarily would have been a double.