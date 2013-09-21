Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh, who has never faced the Diamondbacks, will be making his third start for the Rockies and second this week. He made his Rockies debut July 27, allowing six runs in five innings to Milwaukee and losing 7-5. McHugh will again be taking the turn of LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who is sidelined with a bruised left thumb. On Monday, McHugh held St. Louis to one run in five innings but was not involved in the decision when the Rockies scored four runs in the eighth to win 6-2.

LF Charlie Culberson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. Four of those games have come in pinch-hitting at-bats. During his streak, Culberson is hitting .550 (11-for-20) with a double, one homer, five RBI and four runs scored.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will be replaced by RHP Collin McHugh as the starter Saturday for the second straight time. De La Rosa’s sore left thumb has kept him from throwing a bullpen session this week. He last pitched on Sept. 10, when soreness in the thumb and his left index finger limited him to two innings at San Francisco.

RF Michael Cuddyer received a cortisone injection in his sore left wrist Thursday, one day after he injured the wrist making a tumbling catch. He will swing Saturday for the first time since hurting the wrist. Cuddyer said he hopes to play Saturday and definitely will play Sunday. With a .331 average, Cuddyer is tied with Atlanta’s Chris Johnson for the National League lead. Johnson went 3-for-4 on Friday and raised his average four points.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin hit his first career homer, a two-run shot in the third on his 186th at-bat. Chacin issued a season-high five walks and six hits with no strikeouts but just allowed two runs. The Rockies are 17-13 in games started by Chacin, who is 14-9 and extended his career-high in victories. He has pitched 193 1/3 innings, putting him just shy of the 194 he threw in 2011, and has one start remaining. In his past 14 starts dating from July 9, Chacin has allowed three or more earned runs just twice and has a 2.63 ERA in that stretch.