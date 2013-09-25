Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon led off the first with his sixth homer. It was Blackmon’s first career leadoff homer and the Rockies’ third this season. Dexter Fowler hit the other two, most recently on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon went 2-for-4 with the homer, one RBI and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine games, eight of which have been multi-hit games.

1B Todd Helton, who will play his final home game Wednesday, went 2-for-4 with one RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games. During the streak, Helton has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with four doubles, one homer, six RBIs and six runs scored. The two hits Wednesday increased Helton’s career hit total to 2,516, leaving him one shy of Hall of Famer Joe Morgan (2,517), who is in 93rd place all-time. Helton entered the game tied for 94th at 2,514 with Buddy Bell.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin is 1-0 (0.00) in one career start against the Red Sox, allowing four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings on June 22, 2010 at Coors Field in the Rockies’ 2-1 win. He won his last start Friday against Arizona, allowing six hits and a season-high five walks but just two runs as the Rockies won 9-4. The Rockies are 17-13 in games started by Chacin, who has pitched 193 1/3 innings -- just shy of his career-high 194 in 2011-- and will make his final start of the season.

C Wilin Rosario is expected to be ready to start in the weekend series at Los Angeles. A right calf strain has caused him to miss the past six games. Rosario came out of a game in the eighth inning Sept. 16 with what was termed a slight cramp in his right calf. He started the next night but left after one at-bat with what was called a calf strain.

RHP Tyler Chatwood won for the first time in six starts since July 26. He missed all of August while on the disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow. Chatwood threw seven innings for the first time since July 26. It was the third time in 20 starts he went at least that distance; Chatwood pitched seven innings July 26 and eight innings July 13 in a 1-0 loss to Zack Grienke and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Against the Red Sox, Chatwood got 12 outs on ground balls and allowed one unearned run. With one start remaining at Los Angeles on Sunday, Chatwood finished 5-2 (3.50) in 11 starts at Coors Field this season.