September 29, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Juan Nicasio snapped his three-game losing streak with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 scoreless innings and evened his record at 9-9. Nicasio has tossed 13 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Dodgers dating to May 1 and went 2-0 with a 1.65 (3 ER/16.1 IP) in three starts this season against Los Angeles.

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 on Saturday against the Dodgers and knocked in the game’s only run with an RBI double in the fourth inning to drive in Troy Toluwitzki. The Newport Beach, Calif., native leads MLB rookies with 29 doubles.

LHP Jeff Francis, who has struggled to a 2-5 record and 6..61 ERA this year, gets the nod in Sunday’s season finale against the Dodgers. It is Francis’ first start since June 18 at Toronto.

RF Michael Cuddyer, who is leading the National League with a .333 batting average, was out of the lineup on Saturday against the Dodgers with left wrist soreness. Cuddyer is expected back Sunday for the season finale.

RHP Tyler Chatwood, who is dealing with right elbow soreness, will not make his scheduled start on Sunday against the Dodgers in the season finale. Instead, Jeff Francis will get the nod.

