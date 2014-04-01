Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles is expected to be recalled from the minors and start Wednesday against the Marlins. Lyles replaces RHP Tyler Chatwood, who was scratched from his start with a hamstring strain. Lyles went 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in Spring Training and nearly earned the team’s fifth spot in the rotation.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa didn’t give up many hits, but the ones he did made for a poor first outing to his 2014 season. De La Rosa gave up a home run and five earned runs overall in 4 1/3 innings, taking the Opening Day loss. The Rockies hope De La Rosa can deliver a more characteristic outing Saturday at Coors Field against the Diamondbacks.

LF Carlos Gonzalez hit a homer on Opening Day for the second consecutive season following up his torrid numbers in Spring Training. Gonzalez tagged a Jose Fernandez fastball in the top of the sixth for the Rockies’ only run and went 2-for-3.

LHP Brett Anderson is scheduled to make his first career start for the Rockies Tuesday against the Marlins at Marlins Park. Anderson was acquired from Oakland on Dec. 10, 2013 in a trade for LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Chris Jensen. Anderson went 1-4 with a 6.04 ERA last season.