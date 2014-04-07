Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to seven games, a career high to start a season. After going 2-for-4 with a double Sunday, Cuddyer is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with two doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBIs. His streak is tied for the longest in the majors to start this season.

LHP Brett Anderson made his second start for the Rockies and his Coors Field debut Sunday. He allowed five runs (three earned) in six innings and lost 5-3 to the Diamondbacks. Two sliders hurt Anderson, one that Arizona LHP Wade Miley hit for a run-scoring single to make it 3-0 in the fourth and another that LF Mark Trumbo belted for a two-run homer in the fifth that gave Arizona a 5-0 cushion. “The pitch that Trumbo hit out was inside,” Anderson said. “It was 2-0, kind of a get-me-over slider to try and get back in the count, and I don’t know if it was the thin air or what, but usually you hook those balls foul, and it stayed pretty true. Two starts, it’s a learning experience. Getting to know a new team, and getting my first start at Coors Field. I’ll go on from here.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain) will take the next step in his rehab on Monday or Tuesday when he throws a simulated game of roughly three innings and 45 pitches at the Rockies’ spring training complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. Chacin twice threw batting practice, but in the simulated game, he will pitch without a protective screen. He could be activated in late April or early May.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (left hamstring strain) did a series of fielding drills Sunday, and he will make a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Round Rock, Texas, and not be on a pitch limit. Barring a setback, Chatwood will start at San Francisco on Sunday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.