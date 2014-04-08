Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon was selected National League Co-Player of the Week along with Miami Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez. Blackmon hit .542 (13-for-24) last week in seven games with a .560 on-base percentage. He also won the award for the week of Sept. 16-22, 2013.

RHP Jordan Lyles went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, becoming the first Rockies pitcher to go 3-for-3 since Brian Bohanon on July 20, 2001. It was just the 12th three-hit game by a Colorado pitcher in the franchise’s 22 seasons. Lyles entered the game with nine career hits and four career RBIs. The double was the second of his career, the other coming Aug. 24, 2012, at the New York Mets while he was with the Houston Astros.

OF Corey Dickerson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for him LHP Boone Logan, who came off the disabled list Monday. Dickerson, 24, was one of six outfielders the Rockies kept on their Opening Day roster. He made one start, played in three games and went 1-for-5. He will now play regularly at Colorado Springs. Dickerson said, “For right now, as they’ve said, there will be a lot of these moves for a lot of guys when they have to fill a pitcher in here, fill a position player in here. I‘m a young guy, the youngest outfielder, one of the youngest position players. I‘m not going to stress over it. I‘m going to go there, have fun like I always do and help them win.”

RF Michael Cuddyer doubled in his final at-bat to extend his hitting streak to eight games, the longest of his career to start a season. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks, and he is hitting .424 (14-for-33) with three doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and eight runs. Cuddyer has a .444 on-base percentage and a .697 slugging percentage.

LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) was activated from the disabled list Monday. Logan was a free agent after last season, and he left the New York Yankees to sign a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Rockies. “I feel relieved that the wait is over, and, God willing, I stay healthy and keep building up my arm strength throughout the course of the season and not have any more setbacks and help my team win,” he said. He underwent surgery after last season to have bone chips removed from his left elbow and a bone spur shaved.

LF Carlos Gonzalez opened the scoring in the first inning when he hit his third home run. He has hit safely in each of the Rockies’ eight games this season, his longest hitting streak to start a season. Gonzalez went 2-for-5 and raised his average to .355 (11-for-31) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, nine RBIs and 11 runs. He has .429 on-base percentage and a .774 slugging percentage.