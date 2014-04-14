Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles pitched well enough in his first two starts (2-0, 3.86 ERA) to retain his spot in the rotation after RHP Tyler Chatwood was activated off the disabled list Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the pressure is off. When RHP Jhoulys Chacin and LHP Brett Anderson return from the DL, another evaluation of the starting staff will have to be done. Presuming everyone else is healthy -- never a sure thing where Anderson is concerned -- Lyles and RHP Juan Nicasio figure to duel to keep the fifth spot. Lyles will have to turn things around against Monday’s opponent, the San Diego Padres, in order to continue his fast start. He is just 1-2 with a 5.51 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.

INF Charlie Culberson was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs when the Rockies activated RHP Tyler Chatwood on Sunday, but he would be wise not to unpack his bags. The move temporarily gave the Rockies 13 pitchers and 12 position players on their roster and was seen as a pat on the back to the club’s relievers, who as a whole are off to a sensational start. But with LHP Brett Anderson having suffered a broken index finger on his pitching hand Saturday, another roster move will have to be made before the Rockies’ four-game series in San Diego that begins Monday. Culberson was just 2-for-18 (.111) in Colorado’s first 12 games, but he did have a pinch-hit, RBI double Friday in San Francisco.

LHP Franklin Morales needed a strong outing Sunday after getting demoted to the bullpen, and that is exactly what he delivered in Colorado’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants. Morales, who entered the game with a 6.94 ERA, struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Thanks to the promising, yet short, outing, he appears to be first in line to replace injured LHP Brett Anderson (broken finger) when Anderson’s turn in the rotation comes up Thursday in San Diego. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said a decision on Anderson’s replacement probably would be made Monday.

LHP Brett Anderson woke up to bad news Sunday morning when what he thought was a bruised left index finger had swelled up significantly overnight, prompting the Rockies to get X-rays. Then came the really bad news: Anderson’s finger is broken, which is expected to land him on the disabled list for at least a month. Anderson was injured while batting in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed batter appeared to hit a routine grounder to shortstop, but he hit it off the end of the bat, and the sensation caused his finger to go numb. He had to be pulled from the game at that point, having thrown three shutout innings.

RHP Tyler Chatwood was activated off the disabled list and started Sunday for the Rockies. Shelved for the first 12 games of the season because of a strained left hamstring, he wasn’t involved in the decision in Colorado’s 5-4, 10-inning defeat at San Francisco. Chatwood allowed six hits and four runs in six innings. He was moved right into the No. 3 slot in the rotation behind LHP Jorge De La Rosa and LHP Brett Anderson. He was economical in his six innings, throwing just 74 pitches.