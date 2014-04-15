FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 16, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Charlie Blackmon went hitless in his last three at-bats Monday night to drop his average to .478. Hits in his first two at-bats had raised his batting average to .512 (22-for-43).

OF Corey Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday to replace injured LHP Brett Anderson (broken finger) on the Rockies’ 25-man roster. The addition of Dickerson gives the Rockies six outfielders. Dickerson popped out as a pinch hitter Monday night in Colorado’s 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

RF Michael Cuddyer departed Monday night’s game in San Diego with a right elbow contusion after crashing hard into the right field wall at Petco Park in an unsuccessful attempt to catch CF Alexi Amarista’s triple. Cuddyer awkwardly stumbled backward into the fence, which is an electronic message board. Cuddyer said he suffered the contusion when his elbow hit a drainage pipe at the base of the wall. He is listed as day-to-day.

-LHP Brett Anderson was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 13, with a fracture in his left index finger. He will have a pin placed in the finger Thursday, and he will miss at least four to six weeks.

C Wilin Rosario’s two-run homer Monday night was his eighth against the Padres. He is 31-for-101 (.307) lifetime against the Padres with 31 RBIs in 28 games. His homer was also his second in as many days, marking the ninth time in his career that he homered in consecutive games.

