FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 17, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Juan Nicasio, who threw six innings of two-run ball for the win Tuesday, is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.89 ERA in six career starts. San Diego hitters have a .234 average (32-for-137) against Nicasio.

OF Charlie Blackmon entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch hitter and would up going 0-for-1 with a walk in the Rockies’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres. Blackmon, 27, owns the second-highest batting average in the major leagues, .468. He has five doubles, a triple, a homer and two walks giving him a .490 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

1B/RF Michael Cuddyer started Tuesday night after coming out of Monday night’s series opener with a contusion to his right elbow. He suffered the injury when his elbow hit a drainage pipe at the base of the wall in right. Cuddyer went 2-for-4 Tuesday with a steal, and he scored the decisive run in the fifth inning.

RHP Adam Ottavino, who retired both Padres he faced Tuesday, has yet to allow a run in nine appearances this season. Ottavino has allowed only three hits and no walks against 12 strikeouts in eight innings.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with a rocky outing for Class A Modesto. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Chacin is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

C Wilin Rosario, who had the game-winning hit Tuesday night, is 34-for-105 (.324) lifetime against the Padres with eight homers and 32 RBIs in just 29 games. He hit a two-run homer in Monday night’s series opener, then knocked in the decisive run with an infield single in the fifth inning Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.