Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio, who threw six innings of two-run ball for the win Tuesday, is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.89 ERA in six career starts. San Diego hitters have a .234 average (32-for-137) against Nicasio.

OF Charlie Blackmon entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch hitter and would up going 0-for-1 with a walk in the Rockies’ 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres. Blackmon, 27, owns the second-highest batting average in the major leagues, .468. He has five doubles, a triple, a homer and two walks giving him a .490 on-base percentage and a .696 slugging percentage.

1B/RF Michael Cuddyer started Tuesday night after coming out of Monday night’s series opener with a contusion to his right elbow. He suffered the injury when his elbow hit a drainage pipe at the base of the wall in right. Cuddyer went 2-for-4 Tuesday with a steal, and he scored the decisive run in the fifth inning.

RHP Adam Ottavino, who retired both Padres he faced Tuesday, has yet to allow a run in nine appearances this season. Ottavino has allowed only three hits and no walks against 12 strikeouts in eight innings.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with a rocky outing for Class A Modesto. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Chacin is tentatively slated to return to the majors at some point in May.

C Wilin Rosario, who had the game-winning hit Tuesday night, is 34-for-105 (.324) lifetime against the Padres with eight homers and 32 RBIs in just 29 games. He hit a two-run homer in Monday night’s series opener, then knocked in the decisive run with an infield single in the fifth inning Tuesday.