Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon is 1-for-9 since he collected hits in his first two at-bats of the series Monday, which temporarily moved his batting average to .512 (22-for-43). His average is down to .442.

3B Nolan Arenado made two great plays Wednesday night to deny the Padres at least another run. In the third, he went to his left to stop an Everth Cabrera drive and turn it into a double play. In the fifth, with Padres on first and second and two out, he made a diving stop at the foul line of a Xavier Nady drive headed for the corner and threw Nady out at first.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa turned in his best outing of the season Wednesday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings. He entered the game with a 9.69 ERA, having allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 12 hits and seven walks in 13 innings.

1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Padres. Morneau is 4-for-8 in the series.