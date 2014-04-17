FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 18, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Charlie Blackmon is 1-for-9 since he collected hits in his first two at-bats of the series Monday, which temporarily moved his batting average to .512 (22-for-43). His average is down to .442.

3B Nolan Arenado made two great plays Wednesday night to deny the Padres at least another run. In the third, he went to his left to stop an Everth Cabrera drive and turn it into a double play. In the fifth, with Padres on first and second and two out, he made a diving stop at the foul line of a Xavier Nady drive headed for the corner and threw Nady out at first.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa turned in his best outing of the season Wednesday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings. He entered the game with a 9.69 ERA, having allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 12 hits and seven walks in 13 innings.

1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-3 with a homer, a double and a sacrifice fly Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss to the Padres. Morneau is 4-for-8 in the series.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.