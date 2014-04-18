Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon got hits in his first two at-bats of the four-game series in San Diego to push his season batting average to .512 (22-for-43). But Blackmon was 1-for-13 after that to drop to .411.

RF Michael Cuddyer came out of Thursday’s game midway through the seventh inning with a cramp in his hamstring. It was a tough trip to Petco Park for Cuddyer, who suffered a contusion to his right elbow in Monday night’s opener when he landed on a drainage pipe in right after crashing into the electronic message board. Cuddyer said he might miss a game or two with the hamstring.

LF Carlos Gonzalez took Thursday off because he was 2-for-29 lifetime against Padres starter Ian Kennedy with 13 strikeouts. It’s been all downhill for Gonzalez since he homered in his first at-bat ever against the Padres right-hander. The player who took Gonzalez’s place on Thursday, Corey Dickerson, doubled to lead off the seventh and scored the first of three Colorado runs in the inning.