Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-5 with a run-scoring single in the first that extended his hitting streak to nine games, one short of career-high set from Aug. 2-13, 2013. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .317 (13-for-35) with four doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.

RF Michael Cuddyer didn’t play. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego in the seventh inning with a left hamstring cramp. “It’s still day-to-day. It’s a little sore today,” manager Walt Weiss said, “which is why he’ll get treatment all day.” Weiss said he was hopeful Cuddyer won’t end up on the disabled list. “You never know about these things,” Weiss said, “but I feel pretty good he won’t have to go on the DL.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (left shoulder strain) could throw up to 65 pitches Saturday for high Class A Modesto in his second rehab start. Chacin will then return to Denver to be re-evaluated and throw a bullpen session. He is scheduled to make his third rehab start on Wednesday or Thursday, trainer Keith Dugger said. Triple-A Colorado Springs is off Wednesday but at home Thursday against Iowa, raising the possibility Chacin will start for Colorado Springs. After that start, it will be determined whether he’s ready to return to the Rockies rotation or make one or, if needed, two more starts on a rehab assignment that can last 30 days for a pitcher.

RHP Tyler Chatwood made his second start of the season, after missing his first two due to a left hamstring strain. He held the Phillies hitless for 4 2/3 innings and allowed two singles and one unearned runs in seven innings as the Rockies won 12-1. He got 14 outs on ground balls and six strikeouts and one fly-ball out -- Chase Utley’s fly to left field in the first inning. In 21 games, 17 starts, at Coors Field, Chatwood is 10-4 with a 3.70 ERA (99 2/3 innings, 41 earned runs).