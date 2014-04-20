Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles became the first Rockies starter to pitch into the eighth this season. He gave up a leadoff single in the eighth and was lifted. It was the 17th time in his career he has pitched at least seven innings. The last was on Aug. 23, 2013, against Toronto while pitching for Houston.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a single in the third that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, tying his career-high. Arenado also hit safely in 10 consecutive games from Aug. 2-13, 2013. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .368 (14-for-38) with four doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.

1B Justin Morneau hit a two-run homer, his third of the season. It was his sixth extra-base hit in his past seven games, a spree that includes three homers and three doubles. In his past four games, Morneau is 6-for-15 with three doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored. The home run at Coors Field was the first for Morneau, who is in his first season with the Rockies, since May 18, 2008, when he was playing for the Minnesota Twins and connected off Jeff Francis.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (left shoulder strain) made his second rehab start for high Class A Modesto. He threw 61 pitches, 40 strikes, in 4 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Chacin will travel to Denver where he will be re-evaluated and throw a bullpen session. His next rehab start will either be Thursday or Friday with the Rockies to decide whether that outing will be for Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Colorado Springs.