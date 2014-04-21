Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. Arenado hit safely in 10 consecutive games last year as a rookie from Aug. 2-13, 2013. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with four doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored.

1B Justin Morneau had five RBIs, giving him nine career games with at least five RBIs. He has at least one RBI in each of his past five games, his first streak of five or more games with an RBI since May 22-26, 2009. Morneau hit a two-run homer in the seventh, giving him homers in back-to-back games for the first time since April 16-18, 2012.

RF Michael Cuddyer didn’t play for the third straight game Sunday. He left Thursday’s game at San Diego with cramping in his left hamstring, an injury that occurred as he ran to first base.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 7-for-9 in the series with three doubles, one homer, six RBIs and four runs scored. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two walks Sunday, reaching base five safely five times for the 11th time in his career. Only Todd Helton (30) and Larry Walker (19) have more such games in Rockies history. In 28 career games against Philadelphia, Tulowitzki is batting .337 (33-for-98). He has hit safely in his past eight games against the Phillies, going 14-for-26 with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs.

LF Carlos Gonzalez left the game with tendinitis after running out an inning-ending grounder in the sixth and was listed day-to-day. He chopped a ball to 3B Freddy Galvis, whose throw beat Gonzalez on a close play. Gonzalez said, “I feel alright. It’s just left knee tendinitis. I’ve been dealing with that for a while. Just made a bad hop running down the line. Just one bad step, and it kind of flared up a little bit. After a while it gets better, so I‘m planning on playing tomorrow.”