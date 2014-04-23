Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 and hit what proved to be the game-winning home run in the fifth and extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. It was Arenado’s fourth homer of the season and third of his career against the Giants. It is the fourth time in his career that Arenado homered in back-to-back games and first since July 29-30, 2013. During his current hitting streak, Arenado is hitting .365 (19-for-52) with four doubles, two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored and has raised his average to .299. Asked about the change in Arenado from his rookie 2013 season, manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s just more under control. It’s not anything more than that. Nolan’s always had the ability to hit. Last year at times his at-bats got real fast and at times youthful, which is understandable. He’s only 22 years old (last year). He’s just got his legs underneath him. When he’s got a base to hit with, he gets himself in good position to swing the bat.”

RHP Tommy Kahnle tied a franchise record with five strikeouts in two innings Monday. It was the sixth time that had been done and first since Adam Ottavino on June 28, 2012, against Washington. Other Rockies pitchers with five strikeouts in two innings were Bruce Ruffin on Sept. 29, 1993, at San Francisco, Curtis Leskanic on Aug. 28, 1995, at Pittsburgh and Brian Fuentes on Sept. 21, 2002, against Arizona and June 15, 2005, at Cleveland.

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his third homer of the season to put the Rockies ahead 1-0. It was 15th career homer against the Giants, but only seven of them have come at Coors Field. His 15 homers are Tulowitzki’s second-most against any team. He has hit 20 against Arizona. And his 15 homers against San Francisco are tied for second most among active players. Adrian Gonzalez has hit 16 homers and Albert Pujols has hit 15 against the Giants. Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .556 (15-for-27) at home this season.

LF Carlos Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with an infield single and failed to hit the ball to the outfield. Gonzalez, who is hitting .266, has gone 5-for-39 (.128) in his past 10 games. Matt Cain is starting Wednesday for the Giants. In his career against Cain, Gonzalez is 4-for-44 with 17 strikeouts, making him a good candidate to be on the bench.