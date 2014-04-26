FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
April 27, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single in the 11th inning. Blackmon, who went 1-for-5, entered the game leading the majors in hitting at .410.

RHP Jordan Lyles worked seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. One of those hits was a solo home run to Dodger right fielder Yasiel Puig in the first inning. “I felt like he wasn’t going to swing early and I didn’t want to cut the plate too much,” Lyles said. “He’s a strong guy. He took it to the opposite field pretty far. But things kind of evened out.”

3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the 11th inning Friday. Arenado, who went 1-for-5 in the win over the Dodgers, was hitting .364 with two home runs, five doubles and seven RBIs in the previous 14 contests.

RHP Chad Bettis was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 0-1 with 7.15 ERA for the Rockies. He was replaced by RHP Chris Martin, who was called up from Colorado Springs.

OF Corey Dickerson hit his second home run, a solo shot off RHP Josh Beckett in the second inning Friday. Dickerson was 1-for-4 in the victory over the Dodgers. He is batting .304.

RHP Chris Martin was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA when he was with the Rockies earlier this season. He replaced RHP Chad Bettis, who was sent down to Colorado Springs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki tagged RHP Josh Beckett with a solo home run in the second inning Friday. Tulowitzki, who entered the game second in batting in the National League behind RF Charlie Blackmon, is hitting .380.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
