Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits on Saturday in a loss to the Dodgers. He struck out four, walked two and hit a batter. He also gave up the home runs to Matt Kemp and Adrian Gonzalez.

RF Charlie Blackmon wasn’t in the starting lineup since the club is scheduled to face three consecutive left-handed pitchers, which started Saturday with Dodgers LHP Paul Maholm. Brandon Barnes got the nod in right field and as the leadoff hitter. Blackmon drew a walk as a pinch-hitter late in the game.

INF Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-2 with two walks, extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the sixth. Arenado is hitting .338 (22-for-65) with two home runs, five doubles and eight during the streak, which began April 16. It is the longest active streak in the majors.

RHP Chris Martin made his debut, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Martin allowed a hit and a walk.

1B Justin Morneau drove in a run in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Morneau is batting .390 (16-for-41) during the run, which has included four homers, 16 RBIs and seven runs.