Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the second inning Sunday. That is the longest active streak in the majors. In addition, Arenado had two defensive gems in the three-game series, including one Sunday when he robbed Los Angeles OF Scott Van Slyke of extra bases. Arenado is batting .348 (24-for-69) during his career-best run.

2B Josh Rutledge hit a three-run homer off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to break the game open on Sunday. It was Rutledge’s first home run of the season. It also was his first RBI since April 9.

OF Brandon Barnes tied a season-high with three hits in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Dodgers. Barnes has hit safely in the past seven games, batting .545 (12-for-22) during that span

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (2-3) limited the Dodgers to a run on four hits in seven innings in Sunday’s 6-1 victory by the Rockies. De La Rosa, who retired 10 in a row and 14 of the last 16 batters he faced, struck out three and walked two on 102 pitches (60 strikes).

1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the sixth inning. Morneau, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, is hitting .400 (18-for-45) with four home runs, six doubles, seven runs and 16 RBIs during the streak.

C Wilin Rosario was not in the lineup Sunday due to a sore left hand that has been bothering him for some time. Rosario is day-to-day but Rockies manager Walt Weiss pinch-hit for him Saturday as well.