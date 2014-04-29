Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-4 with a single and a double, and his double to right-center field in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to a major league-high 18 games. “The offense is coming. He has always hit. He’s going to hit here. He’s a talented kid,” said Colorado manager Walt Weiss, who also called Arenado the best third baseman he has ever seen. Arenado is hitting .356 with six doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and 11 runs during the streak.

1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Colorado a 7-4 lead. An offseason free-agent signing to take 1B Todd Helton’s place, Morneau leads the Rockies with 21 RBIs.

SS Troy Tulowitzki has 15 hits in his last 35 at-bats after getting two doubles, a home run and three RBIs Monday. He hit third in the lineup for the third time this season, swapping spots in the batting order with skidding LF Carlos Gonzalez. “This game is way too hard to feel anything coming,” Tulowitzki said about his current run. “You are just battling every day trying to get better. You never feel hot streaks. Every day is a new day.” Tulowitzki had a two-run double in the third inning and broke a tie at 4 with a leadoff homer in the sixth. Of the change in the batting order, he added, “If you were to ask Cargo, too, it doesn’t make a difference to either of us, as long as we are in there helping our team win.”

LHP Franklin Morales gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings in his fifth start of the season, earning the win because of the Rockies’ strong offensive showing. “Frankie didn’t have his best command, but he put us in position to win,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Morales is 3-1 with a 4.55 ERA as a starter. He entered the rotation when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was delayed out of spring training because of shoulder soreness.

C Wilin Rosario (left hand) was awaiting the results of an MRI to determined the extent of the damage suffered during a swing last week. “They think it’s a bruise only, maybe,” Rosario said after the game. “I have a decent feeling that he is going to be OK and be able to avoid the DL,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. The Rockies at one point feared a hamate bone injury.