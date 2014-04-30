Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado had two singles and an RBI while extending his hitting to 19 games, the longest in the major leagues this season. “I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard,” Arenado said. “Thank God my team has been swinging the bat well and getting me in position to have a chance to put the ball in play and do something.”

1B Justin Morneau extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI triple in the fourth inning, when the Rockies scored their first two runs off Arizona rookie RHP Mike Bolsinger. Morneau is hitting .412 with six doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs during the streak. He is tied with SS Troy Tulowitzki for the team lead with 22 RBIs.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin gave up one run and four hits in six innings Tuesday during a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Chacin, sidelined all season due to shoulder soreness that began in spring training, struck out four and walked four in his fourth rehab start. If Chacin comes out of the start OK, he could be close to joining the Rockies’ rotation. He was 14-10 with a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts for Colorado last season.

C Wilin Rosario had an MRI exam on his sore left hand, and it showed no structural damage, manager Walt Weiss said. Rosario is day-to-day. He has not taken batting practice since suffering the injury but is available in a pinch, according to Weiss.

CF Drew Stubbs’ game-winning home run in the ninth inning Tuesday was his first home run of the season, and it came in his 43rd at-bat. He averaged 15 homers a year as a regular center fielder the last four years, but he is not starting in Colorado’s deep outfield this season. “We all know about Drew’s talent,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss. “He’s in a tough spot with guys playing good in front of him. He got an opportunity tonight and won a ballgame for us.” Stubbs also ran down a deep fly ball for the final out with the tying and go-ahead runs on base. “I‘m not used to it, and I don’t think anybody ever gets fully used to it,” Stubbs said of his new role. He averaged 508 at-bats for Cincinnati and Cleveland since 2010.

RHP Tyler Chatwood held Arizona to four runs in five innings, but his performance was clouded by tightness in his right elbow that caused him to leave the game three batters into the sixth inning. Chatwood missed three weeks with elbow inflammation last August. “We’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said after Tuesday’s game. “I think tomorrow will tell us a lot, how he shows up and how he feels.”