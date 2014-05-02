Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio pitched seven shutout innings and drove in three runs Thursday in Colorado’s 7-4 win over the Mets. Nicasio (3-1) was sharp all night, keeping the New York hitters off balance. He struck out only two but got batters to hit the ball to his defense. The three RBIs were a career high for Nicasio, who began the night with four career RBIs in four major league seasons.

OF Charlie Blackmon, who had an RBI single in the fourth inning, is hitting .369. He has hit safely in 10 of 12 games at Coors Field, where he is batting .460 (22-for-46) with five home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 17 runs.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a single to extend his career-best hitting streak to 21 games. It is the longest in the majors this season and the fourth longest in franchise history. Arenado raised his average to .311. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .357 (30-for-84) with six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs.

LF Carlos Gonzalez homered for the second consecutive game before leaving with a bruised left index finger in the fourth inning. Gonzalez has scuffled a little at the start of the season while battling a balky knee, but he got into a 90 mph fastball from Mets RHP Bartolo Colon in the bottom of the first inning. Gonzalez went down to get the pitch at the bottom of the strike zone and ripped it into the Rockies’ bullpen to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. An X-ray done on the finger showed no damage, and Gonzalez said he should be back in the lineup when the swelling goes down.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin threw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game, and he is likely to make his season debut Sunday against the New York Mets. Chacin has been on the disabled list since March 28 due to a right shoulder strain, but he is close to 100 percent after making four rehab starts.

C Wilin Rosario walked and scored a run in his return to the lineup. Rosario missed four games after suffering a bruised left hand Saturday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He took batting practice in Arizona on Wednesday and was feeling better. He took swings in the indoor cage Thursday and was ready to play.

RHP Tyler Chatwood’s right elbow injury that landed him on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday is classified as a flexor strain with inflammation, the pitcher said. The initial fear was a tear, but that was ruled out.