Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio pitched seven scoreless innings and drove in three runs Thursday in his win against the Mets. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Nicasio is the first pitcher in Rockies history to have three RBIs in a game he won and in which he did not allow a run. Six Rockies pitchers have had scoreless outings while driving in two runs -- Jason Jennings (2001), Shawn Chacon (2003), Jason Hirsh (2007), Aaron Cook (2009), Jason Marquis (2009) and Tyler Chatwood (2013).

CF Charlie Blackmon, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, has hit six homers in 108 at-bats this season, matching his career-high 2014 home run total in 246 at-bats. Blackmon has 11 multi-hit games this season, seven at Coors Field where he is hitting .473 (26-for-55) with three doubles, one triple, six homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored.

3B Nolan Arenado singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 22 games tying Vinny Castilla (Aug. 9-Sept. 1, 1997) for the third longest in franchise history. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with six doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. The only longer streaks in Rockies history were by Michael Cuddyer, who hit safely in 27 straight games from May 28-June 30, 2013, and Dante Bichette, who had a 23-game hitting streak from May 22-June 18, 1995.

INF Josh Rutledge was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a viral infection. Rutledge began the year with Colorado Springs before being recalled on April 9. In 11 games with the Rockies, he is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a double, home run, four RBIs and three runs.

INF Ryan Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Wheeler gives the Rockies a left-handed bat on the bench capable of delivering an extra-base hit, something they don’t have when OF Corey Dickerson starts. In 24 games at Colorado Springs, Wheeler is hitting .247 (24-for-97) with six doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. Over his last five games, he has gone 8-for-23 (.358) with a double, two home runs, four RBI and six runs. He made his 2014 debut with the Rockies as a pinch hitter in the eighth and singled on the first pitch from Kyle Farnsworth.

RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Saturday, but there is no telling when he’ll be activated. Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, was injured April 17, will need some at-bats on a rehab assignment before he is ready to return. But he’s nowhere close to being ready to go out and play. Cuddyer cannot progress in his rehab until he is ready to run, and that has yet to happen.