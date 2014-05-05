Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 24 games with a double in the fourth, leaving him three games shy of Michael Cuddyer’s franchise-record 27-game hitting streak from May 28-June 30, 2013. The last third baseman with a streak of at least 23 games was Adrian Beltre, who had a 25-game hitting streak from July 16-Sept. 28, 2011. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .351 (34-for-97) with eight doubles, three homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a scheduled day off. He is hitting .400 (40-for-100) overall with 10 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBIs. At Coors Field, Tulowitzki is hitting .591 (26-for-44) with six doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain) was activated and made his 2014 debut. In five innings, he walked five batters -- one intentionally -- the most by a Rockies pitcher this season. It was the 13th time in his career Chacin has walked five or more. He did it once in 2013, on Sept. 20 against Arizona, and once in 2012, on April 9 against San Francisco.

C Wilin Rosario was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a viral infection to make room on the roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was activated from the disabled list. Rosario is the second Rockies player in two days to be put on the disabled list with a viral infection. INF Josh Rutledge was placed on the disabled list Friday with the same ailment.