Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles became the first Rockies pitcher to work into the ninth this season, and he threw 104 pitches, the most by a Rockies starter this season. It was the third time in his career that Lyles has pitched into the ninth. The only complete game of his career came Sept. 30, 2012, while pitching for Houston. Lyles, who is 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA in seven starts, is the second pitcher in Rockies history to win four or more games without a loss in the team’s first 34 games. The other was Mike Hampton, who began 5-0 in 2001.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his sixth homer, a two-run shot in the second that extended his hitting streak to 25 games, two shy of the club record Michael Cuddyer set last season from May 28-June 30. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .359 (35-for-99) with eight doubles, four homers, 16 RBIs and 15 runs. The 25-game streak is the longest by a player age 23 or younger since Albert Pujols’ 30-game streak from July 12-Aug. 6, 2003. All six of Arenado’s homers have come at Coors Field, where he hit five last season.

INF Ryan Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, clearing a roster spot for newly promoted RHP Mick Masset. Wheeler went 2-for-4 in four games with Colorado this season.

SS Troy Tulowitzki swung the bat 91 times at Coors Field so far this season. Twenty-eight of the swings have resulted in hits, 12 of them extra-base hits, which equals the number of times he swung and missed at home this year. In the Rockies’ 8-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday, Tulowitzki went 2-for-3 with two homers (his eighth and ninth of the season), four RBIs, two runs and two walks.

RHP Nick Masset joined the Rockies when they selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Masset, who turns 32 on May 17, made his Rockies debut by pitching a scoreless ninth inning, though he allowed an inherited runner to score. He appeared in the majors for the first time since 2011, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. Recovery from that surgery plus another operation to correct a pulmonary embolism kept him out of the majors in 2012 and off the mound at any level in 2013. He signed a minor league contract with the Rockies but lost time in spring training due to a staph infection. At Colorado Springs, he made eight scoreless appearances covering 7 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.

CF Drew Stubbs went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly. His single in the second came with a runner in scoring position and was just Stubbs’ third hit in 20 at-bats in such situations. Stubbs entered the game with one double in 52 at-bats. His only other multi-hit game this season came April 23 against San Francisco when he went 2-for-2, entering the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth and batting again in the 11th and singling in both at-bats.

RHP Tyler Chatwood was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the Rockies’ 40-man roster for RHP Nick Masset. Chatwood landed on the DL last week due to a right flexor tendon strain. He missed the start of the season because of a strained left hamstring.