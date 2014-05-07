Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RF Charlie Blackmon hit the Rockies’ first leadoff homer of the season and the second of his career. The other was on Sept. 24, 2013, against Boston’s John Lackey at Coors Field. Tuesday’s homer was a career-high seventh for Blackmon. He has all seven homers at Coors Field, where he is batting .414 (29-for-70) with four doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 23 runs in 16 games.

3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 26 games with a double that hit the foul line in left field on his final at-bat in the seventh inning. Arenado’s streak is the second longest in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer hit safely in 27 consecutive games last season from May 28-June 30. During his streak, Arenado is batting .353 (36-for-102) with nine doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and six runs. His 26-game streak is the longest by a player age 23 or younger since Albert Pujols’ 30-game hitting streak from July 12-Aug. 16, 2003.

OF Brandon Barnes pinch-hit for RHP Chris Martin in the sixth and singled twice in that six-run inning. The last Rockie to have two hits in the same inning was Michael Cuddyer on June 15, 2012, at Detroit. According to STATS LLC, Barnes is the third Rockie to have two hits in an inning without having a declared position at the time of the hits. The others were Eric Young Jr. in the fifth inning against San Francisco on April 11, 2012, and Melvin Mora in the eighth inning on June 30, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs.

LF Carlos Gonzalez went 5-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs Tuesday. He tied his career high with his third five-hit game. Gonzalez went 7-for-54 (.130) from April 12-27, a slide that dropped his average to .234. However, he has since gone 14-for-35 (.400) while hitting safely in eight consecutive games and compiling five doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and seven runs.