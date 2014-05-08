Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 27 games, tying Michael Cuddyer (2013) for the club record. He and Cuddyer become the eighth teammates in major league history to produce hitting streaks of at least 27 games in consecutive (or the same) seasons. They are the first pair since 2005-06, when both the Red Sox (Johnny Damon/Manny Ramirez) and Phillies (Jimmy Rollins/Chase Utley) did it.

OF Corey Dickerson got a start at DH and hit second with the Rockies playing in an American League park. The reserve outfielder was .357 with two homers and five RBIs in 42 at-bats coming into the game. “Any time I can get Corey’s bat in the lineup, I‘m going to try and do it,” manager Walt Weiss said.

LHP Jorge De La Rose won his fourth consecutive start, giving up two runs in six innings in a 9-2 win at Texas. It is his fourth career win streak of at least four consecutive winning starts, and it’s the club’s longest streak since his six-start streak, Aug. 9 to Sept. 4, 2013. It was his 59th win with the Rockies, third-most in club history.

SS Troy Tulowitzki is hitting .608 (31-for-51) after 15 games at Coors Field. According to Elias, he’s the first player to hit .600 over a span of 15 home games in one season, while coming to bat at least 50 times, since Chuck Klein for the Phillies in the summer of 1933. Klein hit .614 (35-for-57).

LHP Franklin Morales is making his seventh start of the season Thursday and his eighth appearance. His career high for starts in a season was nine with Boston in 2012. Morales has never started against Texas before, but he has made six relief appearances.